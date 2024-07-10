The push for EV continues: Energy providers and property owners gear up for a surge of charging stations

Consumers energy plans to power 1,500 fast electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state

This stems from the findings of success in residential and business EV programs which are included in Consumers Transportation Electrification plan.

In the attached video we spoke with Jeff Myrom with Consumers Energy about the long term goals of electric vehicle growth

We also spoke with Jason Kildea with Gillespie Group about the adjustments they have had to make as the demand for EV charging stations grow

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Consumers Energy is planning to add 1500 charging stations across our neighborhoods to power vehicles like these I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here in Reo town, with a closer look at the companies EV plan.

"We're really at the beginning of a new revolution" said Jeff Myrom, director of Consumers transportation electrification program.

A revolution that Americas car manufacturing hub is gearing up for

"You can confidently charge and get where you want to go"Myrom said.

In accordance with the state of Michigan's goal of 1 million electric vehicles by 2030, Consumers Energy is using customer feedback to decide where these fast charging stations will be placed for their long term goal

"As for short term were seeing more and more factories open up both within Michigan and the us for battery manufacturing" said Myrom.

And now, energy providers are racing to keep up with the trend.

As homeowners, landlords, and businesses look to supply neighbors with E-V charging stations, companies like consumers are rolling out rebates to support the growth.

"5 years ago we had 0 vehicles chargers and now we have between 10 and 15" said Jason Kildea, Gillespie Group VP of development

The Gillespie Group is one that's seeing the need first hand.

"How can we get it there efficiently? How can we make it cost effective? And then how do you manage the process" asked Kildea.

These are the questions that they've had to answer as renters inquire more and more about the accessibility of charging stations to their property

That's definitely a strategy were trying to put together in how we accomplish the immediate need and then how do we plan for future growth" Kildea continued

A rapid changing industry that energy officials say they're trying to get ahead of.

"We want to be prepared for both the fast charging the home charging and the destination charging whatever fits your needs" Jeff Myrom

