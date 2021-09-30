The Porter Apartments get a tax break from Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Residents at the Porter Apartments say their futures are looking pretty good after finding out the building will be undergoing a $9 million renovation.

“I’m so excited that we can make this building up because we are right here next to the capital, and next to the beautiful park, and the beautiful view that I have in my apartment, I just love it,” said resident JoAnne Beam.

In the past, residents have complained about rats, bed bugs and other issues at the eight-story downtown Lansing building.

But the Lansing City Council approved a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with the new owner, Redwood Housing, earlier this week.

Instead of paying well over $90,000 a year in taxes, Redwood will only pay 4 percent of what they make on rent. That's expected to be around $47,000.

Now that the agreement it’s finalized, Redwood can start renovating.

“They’re going to put in new flooring, new cabinets, new cabinets, new appliances,” said City Councilwoman Patricia Spitzley. “They’re also going to be working with those folks who have disabilities to make sure they get their garbage taken care of. They’re going to have activities and services there for the residents. There’s also going to be air conditioning.”

The council approved the 40-year agreement by a vote of 5 to 2.

KMG Prestige will be managing the location and Spitzley says she's anticipating the new owner will follow through and make the needed repairs.

“They got a good management company that has a good reputation,” she said.

While the Porter may look the same, residents said they appreciate the effort being put in by the owner and management.

“You don’t see the rats like we had anymore,” said resident Faye Allen.

“This is just what we need right now because we’re senior citizens and we need help,”Beam said. “Some people don’t have families and some people don’t have resources and they’re providing that here.”

