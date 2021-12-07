The Peanut Shop in downtown Lansing changes ownership

LANSING, Mich. — The Peanut Shop in downtown Lansing has been in Tammy Melser's family since 1940. But Melser is retiring and handing over the shop to new proprietors Adam Seyburn and Aaron Larvick.

“It’s bittersweet. I know it’s time, it has been my whole life... And I don't have kids. I'm the youngest in the family. So, at some point, it was going to go outside of the family. But talking with these guys…I feel like I found my two sons,” Melser said.

Seyburn and Larvick owned Collegeville Textbook Company in East Lansing but had to close it as a result of the pandemic. As far as their new venture goes, they say they're not going to change what's been working for decades.

“In terms of the physical aspects of the store, it's going to remain exactly the same. Part of this business is the experience of coming into the store and we would be foolish to change that,” Seyburn said.

Customers at the store Monday were inclined to agree.

“I love it. Everything is fresh. Everything is made here. Everything is roasted here,” said Mary Every.

The store opened as Planters Peanuts in 1937. It still roasts nuts and peanuts every day and also features old fashioned candy.

“I always got them for Christmas for the family. I keep that tradition going, so it has just been a joy,” said Vern Jarvi, who was shopping with his wife, Pamela.

Seyburn and Larvick are planning to increase the store’s online presence and eventually want to add online ordering.

They are already working on a website and hope to have the online ordering system up by spring. For now, you can visit their Facebook page for updates.

