LANSING, Mich — The holiday season often brings added pressure for families already struggling to make ends meet — a reality Jerry Norris sees every day at The Fledge in Lansing.

As the holidays approach, The Fledge in Lansing is reminding the community that many families still face increased food insecurity.

During the government shutdown, donations surged, but despite SNAP benefits being restored, the need for support remains.

The Fledge gave away at least 15 turkeys to help neighbors prepare Thanksgiving meals.

Founder Jerry Norris urges residents to continue supporting local food pantries and help neighbors directly to strengthen the community.

WATCH: “The need is still here": Lansing pantry steps up for the Thanksgiving holiday

“The need is still here": Lansing pantry's step up for the Thanksgiving holiday

“Holidays are an additional stress,” Norris said, noting that many neighbors simply need a little extra help this time of year.

Providing that support has long been part of The Fledge's mission.

Asya Lawrence

During the recent government shutdown, when uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits caused donations to surge, he worked to ensure local families had a reliable place to turn. And while those federal benefits have since been restored, Norris says the community’s needs haven’t disappeared.

This week, The Fledge continued its efforts by giving away 15 turkeys — and counting — to families preparing for Thanksgiving.

Michealia Toles, one of the recipients, said the support means more than just a holiday meal.

“A nice pie, the turkey and the pan was included,” she said. “Personally, I work a lot of hours, so this is just one of those days that brings us all together again.”

Norris hopes the generosity continues beyond Thanksgiving. He’s encouraging residents to support The Fledge’s pantry and other neighborhood food pantries, reminding the community that even small actions make a difference.

“There are people in your neighborhood that need something as well,” he said.

Asya Lawrence

“Help out as locally as you can. Take something to your neighbor next door if you can, because the more we help each other, the more capacity we build — and the more we’ll be surrounded by people who have their basic needs met.”

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.