"The need is just huge": Sylvan Learning teams up with Child and Family Charities to give school supplies

As a way to help families in need ahead of the first day of school, Sylvan Learning is hosting its supply drive

Items like notebooks, folders, pencils, crayons, pencil boxes and bookbags are being accepted by Sylvan Learning Center in Lansing to give to students in the community

Sylvan has also teamed up with Child and Family Charities to collect donations

In the attached story we spoke with both Sylvan Learning and Child and Family Charities about the need for these supplies

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The time for back to school shopping is now and a learning center in my neighborhood is looking to alleviate the financial stress for some families through their school supply drive.

"Its notebooks and glue sticks and markers and crayons"

The list of back to School essentials goes on and the prices for items is adding up.

"Teachers are providing what they can within the limited school budget, their own budget, there's still going to be some kids that need those supplies" said Cheryl Weiss, Sylvan Learning Lansing director.

In their 30+ years in the Lansing community, Sylvan knows the importance of students have proper school supplies.

"There is something to be said for walking into school confident" said Jessica Rollins, Sylvan Lansing owner.

Through their work with students and the community.. they know that when it comes to school supplies for students in our neighborhood ...

"The need is just huge" said Maria Sherry with Child and Family Charities.

With the goal of filling up 45 backpacks with school supplies like notebooks, folders, markers and more; Sylvan Learning Center and Child and Families Charities are using the month of July to bring in donations for kids who need it most.

" We were serving about 100 families a month and at this point were seeing 100 families a week so that's a big jump" said Sherry with Child and Family Charities.

"And things like this school supply drive can help students academically because it helps students start out on the right foot" said Rollins.

Sylvan Learning Lansing is accepting drop in donations of new school supplies that will be given to students in need at end of the month

"It provides so many needed items and helps ease a huge financial burdens for our families" said Sherry

