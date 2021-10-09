Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

The Michigan COVID Memorial earns $1200 as September's 3-degree guarantee charity recipient

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:01 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 11:01:33-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan COVID Memorial is FOX 47’s Three Degree Guarantee recipient for September.

Since February The Michigan COVID Memorial has hung over 200 hearts in the Lansing and Jackson Malls in honor of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

During the check presentation, the organization was given $1200 and they hope the money will go towards helping find a permanent location where the hearts can hang forever.

“It’s overwhelming,” said The Michigan COVID Memorial Co-Founder Cheryl Garza. “We have people who are thinking about us in this 3 degree weather. Being able to put that money towards a permanent structure is very humbling. This is just very overwhelming.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter