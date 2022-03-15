The largest donation in Sparrow's history will improve cancer treatment

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Hospital has received a $5 million donation, the largest in its history, to further research into cancer treatment through genomics.

The donation comes from Jim and Judith Herbert, both cancer survivors.

“Towards further accelerating our genomic cancer care here at the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center," said Sparrow President and CEO James Dover. "We've been doing this, this donation will allow us to fund a physician, a thought leader in the field of genomics, cancer care, and have that expertise right here in Lansing.”

But what is genomics?

“We now know that cancer is a disease of the genome," said Dr. Harsha Trivedi, assistant director of clinical trials.

To understand how genomics works, you have to start with mutating genes.

“What happens is your normal cells, or anyone's normal cells, changes the DNA part....that error occurs due to whatever reason and that error, when it starts multiplying or when it comes to a certain level, then those mutations accumulate, and the normal cells becomes cancerous cells.," Trivedi said.

These aren't the changes in genes passed down through family generations, but instead changes in tumor tissue.

“All cancers are driven by gene mutations, or abnormally functioning genes and when we talk about that, that's separate, although it has some influence, but separate from genetics, which is heredity, transferred from parents to children," said Co-Director and Clinical Director of Precision Medicine Dr. Gordan Srkalovic.

When doctors analyze the cancerous cells and try to find what gene is causing the mutation it's called genomics.

“Every and each cancer will have unique footprint of gene mutations and we want to find out which that which that footprint is and how to stop it from stimulating cancer to grow," Srkalovic said.

While studying a cancerous gene isn't a new way to approach treating tumors, there aren't many places that can do it quickly.

“You would be able to find these experts in coronary cancer centers across the United States, you know, the MD Andersons, the Mayos of the world, this brings it right, locally, close to home,” Dover said.

This donation from the Herberts will allow doctors at the cancer center to help patients locally and quickly.

“This will also allow us to do actually help patients in real time," Srkalovic said. "At the present, we have a pretty advanced genomic tumor board, but we meet once a month. So by developing this program, we will be able to do real-time, in-depth analysis of genomic findings, in-depth analysis of clinical aspects of that and provide patients recommendation based on analysis of their specific cancer.”

It will be another option for cancer patients and their families.

“Do we have drugs for each and every mutation which occurs in the cancer cells? No, but we have come far away and a day will come when the we will have every targeted, every mutation will be able to find a targeted drug and turn off that cancer cell," Trivedi said. "That is the hope and that is the promise of science. Maybe someday.”

This is the Herberts' 101st donation to the hospital.

