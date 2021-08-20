The Lansing River Trail has gotten significant updates this summer

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing River Trail is getting a bit of a face-lift.

Lansing's Parks and Recreation Department has been working on river trail rehabilitation for the past five years. This summer it has made some significant strides.

The city is restructuring the portion of the trail under the bridge on Cesar Chavez Avenue in Old Town.

The bridge east of Potter Park Zoo will also be completely replaced.

Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kashinske said the total cost of rebuilding the bridges comes out to $5 million this year, coming largely from the Ingham County parks and trails millage and from state Department of Transportation funds.

“Because we’re doing replacements of several bridges versus rehabilitation of those, that's where that where it gets more expensive,” Kashinske said.

Margaret Cahill Lansing River Trail map

Karen Surdenik, a river trail patrol volunteer, said she sees trail maintenance as a necessity for keeping the city connected.

“It’s really exciting to see the city of Lansing, and the different groups within the community come together and recognize that this is recreational, but it is also an incredible form of transportation for people within our complete region," Surdenik said.

While the trail was built in the 1970s. The rehabilitation efforts began in 2016.

Kaschinske said this project has no set end date.

“The Lansing River Trail is a great asset, and that's why the Ingham County parks and trails millage came through," Kashinske said. "Because of great non-motorized trails that we have here in the county, the Lansing River Trail is an award-winning river trail.”

Margaret Cahill A portion of the trail near Crego Park

