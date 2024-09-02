The Lansing Lugnuts play their last home game of the season at Jackson Field

Lugnuts superfan, Carol Haley enjoyed the last home game of the season at Jackson Field.

Next year Jackson Field will see a new field and a revitalized roster.

Watch the video above to see how fans and families enjoyed Sundays game.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The last out at Sunday's game marked the end of the home games for this year at Jackson Field.

For Lugnuts superfan Carol Haley, who you may know as.

“The cowbell lady, carol with the cowbell” Said Haley.

she’s consistent been at almost every home game for over 10 years.

“I don’t like like to miss a game” Said Haley.

The season like every other one she’s attended has brought her a sense of community.

“It’s great I love it, I got to know the staff really well, they know me, I’m part of the booster club and we do things for the team.” Said Haley.

Families and superfans alike all came out to show their support and for the Starkweather family, Reid, Who’s a baseball player himself used the game he attended this season to improve on his own baseball skills.

“I like Watching the players play what positions I play, so that I can see what they do” Said Starkweather.

For baseball enthusiast Zach Dillinger, he brought his daughter Abigail to close out the season.

“It’s been a great season, we always love coming out, it’s a great place to be, relatively inexpensive food, It’s a fun time.” Said Dillinger.

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, the Broadcaster for the Lugnuts said this season at Jackson Feild hit milestones such as surpassing 10 million fans all-time and the fourth no-hitter in franchise history.

“The fan experience, the atmosphere was cool, the pitch clock has kept the games moving nice and quick, from everybody, this has been a great season to go nuts.” Said Goldberg-Strassler.

For next season, new stuff is on the horizon.

“This game today was the last game on this field. We'll rip it up and put in an entirely new field, it’s going to look beautiful for next season.” Said Goldberg-Strassler.

And until next season, super fan Cowbell Carol will have to wait to see the improvements.

"I like Minor league baseball, It means the world to me." Said Haley.

