The Lansing Lightning football team plays for passion not pay

LANSING, Mich. — They say when you love something, you don't work a day in your life. That's true for the Lansing Lightning, a semi-pro team with the United Football League.

The league was created by co-owners Cody Carns, Joseph Hyott and Rashaad Powell in the April of 2021.

It's a chance for people who love the game to play again.

“Some of them didn’t excel in high school, whether they didn't have the grades to play college football or have the athletic ability to play college football somewhere," Carns said.

The league also fills a void.

“Once you get done with high school football, you don’t always know what you want to do, but you do know what you love,” Powell said.

What these owners and players love is football, but with weekday practices, weekend games and no pay, is love alone enough?

Wide receiver DiQuan Hunt, who played football at Everett High School and then at a community college in North Dakota, said it is.

"I could play it all day and watch it all day," he said. "I think about it all day. I’m at work writing down plays and thinking about plays, wishing I could be on the field.”

Wide receiver and Lansing native Wanya Sanders said playing football is his escape.

"This is a contact sport, so you can come out here and release some anger," Sanders said.

The Lansing Lightning plays their next game on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Charlotte.

