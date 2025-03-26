The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center is set to close after nearly 60 years

The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center announced this week that they would be closing after nearly 60 years in the community

Over the past few months, the art gallery has been transparent about their financial issues that led them to the decision to ultimately close

In the attached story, I spoke with Rachel Beatty, Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center board chair, about the gallerys final event that will be held on April 3rd.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The art that can be found on these buildings around Downtown Lansing aren't going anywhere, but the art here inside of the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center is on its way out.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with the boards parting message to the building they spent six decades in.

"It's really exciting to see a lot of the artists and where they've gone in the past 60 years and still being connected to the Lansing Art Gallery," said Rachel Beatty, Lansing Art Gallery board chair.

Since 1965, the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center has served as more than a space to view artwork.

Asya Lawrence

After months of trying to recuperate from financial troubles, The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center announced this week that they made the decision to close after 60 years in business.

"Unfortunately as I would say its hard to secure long-term funding with such short-term uncertainty," said Beatty.

A decision that Cathleen Edgerly, who is the executive director of Downtown Lansing Inc., says will deeply impact downtown but will hopefully make space for the next chapter of art in neighborhood.

"Highlighting local artists, supporting ongoing year round programming, student scholarships, community space activation and so much more that can contribute to the strong art scene we all experience today," said Cathleen Edgerly.

Over the past few years, Downtown Lansing has seen many businesses come and go, and now with the departure of one of the longest-standing spaces, Edgerly says its all a part of Downtown Lansing's transformation.

"We have plenty of arts and entertainment venues that are either opening or about to break ground and call downtown Lansing home so the future is bright," Edgerly said.

In celebration of the gallery's legacy, one final event will be held at the gallery on April 3.

Asya Lawrence

Board members hope that although the gallery is closing, the legacy lives on.

"We are looking forward to the direction of downtown, I personally am at least. I think there's a lot of great opportunities, it's just unfortunate that we can't make it to that time," Beatty said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook