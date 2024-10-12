The importance of the Michigan Senate race: MSU political scientist Matthew Grossmann breaks it down

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Former Congressman Mike Rodgers are the 2 candidates for the open U.S. Senate seat that was previously held by Debbie Stabenow

This election is crucial not just in Michigan but also in the White House as it can shift the balance of power in the Senate

In the attached story, I spoke with MSU political scientist Matthew Grossmann and a local voter about the importance of this election

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Copy and paste the transcript here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook