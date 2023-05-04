The Fretail Store in the Lansing Mall continues to expand

LANSING, Mich. — “I was homeless for about six months,” said Mike Karl.

It's an experience Karl said he'll never forget.

“People don’t realize that when you’re on the streets, especially when you’re homeless, trying to get a meal, shelter and trying to find a place to get the things you need is one of your hardest challenges,” Karl said.

Karl eventually got back on his feet and is now helping others do the same.

In 2020, Mike opened The Fretail Store, a 900-square-foot store inside the Lansing Mall. The store provides things like hygiene products, clothes or diapers to those in need.

“And we helped 2,200 families just at Christmas time in that little location,” Karl said.

But now, Karl is expecting that number to double or even triple in the store’s new space. It’s still located inside of the Lansing Mall, but it's over 6,000 square feet, and Karl has plans for every inch of the new space.

Products at The Fretail Store were always donated by the community, so when it was time to expand, the community pitched again.

“We have other nonprofits in our community to help us pay for this space,” Karl said.

The new space still needs some TLC. Karl is hoping to get volunteers to help bring it up to code before its grand opening on June 1, a chance for him to keep the original goal of the store at the forefront.

“If I can change the life of one person and give them the tools and resources they need to get to the next step in life, that’s the goal, even if we help just one person, I’ll be happy,” he said.

