The Eastside Lansing Food Co-op discusses new pricing strategies to keep costs down on essential food items

The East Side Lansing Food Co-op began in East Lansing but then moved over to the East side of Lansing providing much need groceries and produce in an area that was once a food desert

The Co-op offers memberships to over 3,000 community members who are interested in being involved in the grocery decision making

In the attached story, I spoke with Ariana Winkle, the co-op's general manager about how they are managing during this period of high inflation on groceries

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With the rising costs of groceries across our neighborhoods, we've showcased some of the struggles to keep up but one food Co-op here in Lansing is feeling those same feelings.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here at the East side Lansing Food Co-op as they stock up.

"The stone circle bread at our house is a big favorite and there's a few places you can get it," said Ray Kamalay.

Asya Lawrence

One of those places is here at the East side Food Co-op on East Kalamazoo Street.

"Every Tuesday afternoon it comes in,"Kamalay continued.

Ray Kamalay is very familiar with how things run here at the Co-op.

He's been a loyal member since 1979 and is now one of more than 3,000 members at this one-of-a-kind Lansing store.

"It's just a grocery store that focuses on community and is owned by community members," said Ariana Winkle, East side Lansing Co- op's general manager.

Ariana Winkle says they provide members with a variety of groceries often from local vendors.

Asya Lawrence

"Providing both healthy and accessible food but also just the ability to take EBT here in the store," she said.

But like many in our neighborhoods, the price of food has been top of mind.

"Eggs at our store are currently sitting at $6.29 which from what I've seen at other stores is pretty run of the mill," Winkle said.

They've raised the cost on some of the higher end items at the store, but East side Lansing Food Co-op has also pledged to customers that they will keep prices as low as they can on some of those essentials.

"Regardless of what happens with inflation our milk will always be $3.99 a gallon so there are several items that we try to keep free from inflation," Winkle said.

A pledge that keeps co-op members like Ray coming back year after year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook