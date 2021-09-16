The City Rescue Mission is expanding downtown , they hope to start renovations next year

LANSING, Mich. — The City Rescue Mission is expanding its downtown Lansing shelter.

With enough donations, they're hoping to start renovations by the end 2022.

Mark Criss, executive director of The City Rescue Mission, said they purchased two buildings about a year ago.

"We purchased 603 and 605 E. Michigan with the idea of being able to expand for the men's ministry," he said.

The renovations will interconnect the buildings and create a larger dining area, a larger chapel, more showers and room for more beds.

"We currently have 70 to 75 men right now staying here. We have another 25 beds available for overflow. And then, with a new renovation, we have 20 additional beds," Criss said.

"What we're trying to do, is we're trying to expand in order that we don't turn somebody away," he added.

The expansion will hold 120 beds total.

Johnny White Jr. has been going to the City Rescue Mission since he got out of prison in 2017.

He says the people there are "kind of like a second family. I know a lot of the workers by first name and they know my name..They’ve helped me with a bed to sleep, food to eat."

White says the prospect of an expanded shelter is "amazing.

"I mean, someone has to help people around here someway because not many people want to," he said.

The Rescue Mission still need money to complete the work.

"Our projects about a $3.3 million project. And so we've raised about $1 million at this time," Criss said.

They plan to apply for a grant next year. The money that they've raised so far comes from donations from the community. If you're interested in donating, you can visit their website.

