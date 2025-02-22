The City of Lansing is placing free feminine hygiene product dispensers in 38 city facilities

Trini Pehlivanoglu along with Mayor Andy Schor introduced a pilot program in Foster Community Center for free feminine hygiene products in the restrooms

Now, the city of Lansing is implementing these free feminine products in 38 facilities across Lansing

In the attached story, I spoke with councilmember Trini Pehlivanoglu and Rebecca Kasen of the Womens Center of Greater Lansing about why this initiative is important to neighbors

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Inflation has many of our neighbors cutting costs where they can, but what about those items that are necessities?

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here at Lansing City Hall with the cities newest initiative to ensure feminine products are easily accessible and affordable.

"The prices are going up but there are certain things that you can't do without. People need their period products," said Rebecca Kasen, Women's Center of Greater Lansing executive director.

Rebecca Kasen and the Women's Center of Greater Lansing have been providing feminine products free of charge for years, but she tells me that the demand for these products is beginning to outweigh their supply.

Asya Lawrence

"We're currently seeing what I'm going to call a panic run. People are afraid of things getting worse," Kasen said.

City Council member Trini Pehlivanoglu recognized this growing issue even in the building she works out of every day.

Asya Lawrence

"Whether they're here to pay their taxes or go up to the 10th floor for a city council meeting," Pehlivanoglu said.

When she brought the issue to the cities attention, it led to a pilot program beginning in the Foster Community Center.

The program offered free feminine products in the restroom, and it's now expanded into a permanent effort in the city of Lansing

In the coming weeks, more than 35 city facilities will have free feminine product dispensers installed in their restrooms.

An initiative that Councilmember Trini Pehlivanoglu says was well overdue.

"I give the administration credit because it's not something people are willing to talk about all the time but it is of great importance, it really is a human issue," said Pehlivanoglu said.

The entire project was funded by the city and cost about $190 dollars.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook