"The city experiences rising costs along with everyone else": Proposed Lansing budget details fee increases

According to the city's chief strategy officer, Jake Brower, Lansing is feeling the effects of inflation in numerous departments

In Mayor Andy Schor's proposed 2025- 2026 budget, it details possible fee increases in these departments to maintain these services

Some of the proposed fee increases are for public service, parks and recreation, economic development and planning services

In the coming weeks, Lansing city officials are encouraging neighbors to provide input on these proposed increases at council meetings

In the attached story, I spoke with Jake Brower and one Lansing neighbor of 12 years about how these fees could affect residents

Rising costs have affected many of my neighbors but as revealed in Lansing's proposed 2025-2026 budget proposal, inflation is affecting the city as well causing a possible fee increases for many city services.

"I've seen a lot of improvements in the parks just walking distance to my house," said Colleen Dick.

Colleen Dick has lived in the Lansing neighborhood for 12 years and while is she pleased with the development of the city, she's also had to deal with the costs that come with those improvements.

"I make that manageable by renting out upstairs bedrooms to students," Colleen Dick said.

And if the fee changes proposed in the 2025-2026 city budget are approved, Lansing neighbors like Colleen may be paying even more for city services.

"The cost of these services must be proportionate to the amount of benefit that is being provided," said Jack Brower, Lansing's chief strategy officer.

Jake Brower is the Chief Strategy Officer for the city of Lansing and his job entails looking at long term costs to the city.

He says even though there has been a consistent flow of funding for Lansing,

"The city experiences rising cost along with everyone else," Brower said.

To combat these costs, the mayors proposed budget for 2025- 2026 includes fee increases for over 70 city services such as kids after school programs, athletic field rentals, some garage parking rates and permits.

"How does that make you feel as a Lansing resident?" I asked Colleen.

"Frustrated because everything's going up. I'm going to have to focus on keeping a budget and planning ahead for it but at the same time its worth it," Colleen replied.

Opinions like these are encouraged by the city of Lansing as they continue conversations around these fee proposals and how they can balance out evolving city services and rising costs.

"We'll be rapping up these discussions up at the May 19, 2025 city council meeting" Brower said.

