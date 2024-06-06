‘That house is evil’, Fire at home weeks after man was dismembered at location

The fire happened at a home on West Malcolm X Street Wednesday morning around 6:25.

A few weeks before the fire, a man was dismembered in the home.

Watch video above to hear neighbors reaction.

Neighbor's cell phone video shows just how intense the Wednesday morning house fire on West Malcolm X street was.

“The whole house was melted and I could feel the intense heat,” said resident David Jackson.

Jackson has lived in the area for years and he quickly jumped into "hero mode" when flames broke out, knocking on the neighboring home's door, saving three kids.

“It was hot and I just kept beating on the door and the kids finally came out,” Jackson.

Authorities tell us the home was vacant when the fire started and no injuries were reported. But this isn't the first time crime tape has surrounded the the home.

“That house was evil,” Jackson said.

Just last month we told you about a 25 year old man being dismembered in the home, all three suspects arrested.

“It’s sad, I feel for the parents,” Jackson said.

Authorities aren't releasing the cause of the fire and say its under investigation.

