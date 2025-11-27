Thanksgiving travelers hope weather cooperates for drive home

As the holiday winds down, a lot of Michiganders are gearing up for the drive back home, and drivers say they hope the weather cooperates.

Neighbors who hit the road might have seen snow depending on their destination, but I also spoke with a neighbor who said their travels were no problem. Nichole Fisher drove from Grand Ledge to Lansing this Thanksgiving Day.

"I drove probably about 15 miles to get here this morning, and the roads were just fine getting here. I woke up this morning, walked my dog, a little icy, got the boots on. But on my way here, it was great," Fisher said.

She tells me the icy patches she saw early this morning have mostly cleared up, but it's a reminder for anyone traveling to take it slow and watch for slick spots. You can stay updated on the weather forecast and changes to conditions throughout the day here on our website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

