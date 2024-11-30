"Thank you for coming to eat with us": Cristo Rey Community Center hosts their annual Thanksgiving dinner

For over 20 years, the Cristo Rey Community Center has provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need throughout the Lansing community

Cristo Rey offered drop-off and in-person dining for over 350 people across our neighborhoods

In the attached story, I spoke with Cristo Rey staff and volunteers along with community members about why this annual event is important to neighbors during the holiday season

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Some of our neighbors got served Thanksgiving dinner early.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here at the Cristo Rey Community Center for their annual community Thanksgiving dinner.

"My involvement with being here started with some friends from high school," said Sean Zellmer, a Lansing chef.

That was seven years ago for Sean Zellmer.

Fast forward to 2024, and his role at Cristo Rey's community dinner has grown tremendously.

"Oven baked turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans casserole" Sean listed.

This Thanksgiving he along with about 50 volunteers managed to feed hundreds of our neighbors, including Paula Busby

"This pumpkin pie is amazing," said Busby.

For the first time, Busby decided to join the community for the holidays.

"My mom passed last year and I had no place to go, my daughters out in Memphis, my only daughter," she said.

As she sat among friends, She said it was the best decision she could've made.

"This dinner is amazing there's a surplus amount I was surprised," Paula said.

This year Cristo Rey Community Center volunteers say there were many first-timers like Busby.

"I'll tell you this year we've had many many more individuals coming to have a meal with us and we're glad to be able to do that for them." said Joe Garcia, Cristo Rey Community Center CEO.

A jam-packed dinner reminding our neighbors of everything they are thankful for.

"Thank you for coming and thank you for eating with us," said Sean Zellmer.

"That's what thanks is for, it's giving back not just taking," said Paula Busby.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook