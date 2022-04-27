Teen settles discrimination lawsuit again Lansing police

A Black teenager has settled a lawsuit against the Lansing Police Department claiming she was mistreated during a 2019 arrest.

Body cam video that circulated on social media showed the teen, 16-year-old DeShaya Reed, being hit multiple times by an officer.

In an interview last year, after she filed a lawsuit against former Lansing police chief Mike Yankowski and the two police officers involved in the arrest, Reed said, “I was 16, I’m 18 now. You should never treat someone who is a child like that. I don’t didn’t that much for this to happen to me.”

Reed admitted she ran from officers, who she says were called by her boyfriend’s sister, and body cam video shows police trying to get Reed into the car, with one officer punching her in the leg repeatedly after she resisted.

The lawsuit claimed that officers used excessive force, discriminated against Reed because she was Black and denied her due process.

“I already had a fear of police because I have seen so many Black men get shot and killed. Not in front of me, but I have seen it and I was just scared that,” Reed said.

Reed and the police department have agreed to settle the lawsuit. Reed will be compensated $7,500.

Reed didn't want to sit down for another interview, but her attorney, Elizabeth Abnour, provided this statement: “Ms. Reed is moving forward with her life and hopes that telling her story publicly helps keep other Black children safe from harm from LPD officers in the future.”

The Lansing Police Department did not respond to a request for an interview.

Mayor Andy Schor said in a statement that, “This was a very unfortunate incident, and we are glad that the city attorney was able to come to a mutually agreed upon settlement in this case.”

