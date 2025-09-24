Teen graduates from Ingham County Weapons Court, gets second chance

LANSING, Mich — Malik Bass, 18, officially graduated from the Ingham County Weapons Court on Wednesday, marking a significant turning point in his life.

"I am 18," Bass said.

He might be young, but Bass says it feels good to get a second chance, especially after his graduation ceremony where attendees celebrated his achievement with applause.

The Ingham County Weapons Court program offers juveniles caught with weapons an opportunity to avoid felony charges through rehabilitation and mentorship.

"The juvenile weapon's court started about a year and the half ago. It is for juvenile's who are caught with weapons... most of them are guns, some are knives," Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said.

Judge Aquilina spearheaded starting the weapons court after seeing too many teens involved in gun violence. Bass wasn't charged with a violent crime but was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. According to the Ingham County prosecutor's office, he was one of 19 juveniles who have faced gun charges so far this year.

"They typically get charged with a felony, usually, it's a 5 year felony, but when they graduate with a juvenile weapons court, its a 90 day misdemeanor.... Which is a huge break," Aquilina said.

While in the weapons court, teens are closely monitored and participate in mentorship along with programs that prepare them for their futures.

"They learn trade schools, and other kinds of skills, cooking, how to ruin a business, applying for college... all of the things needed to just succeed in life," Aquilina said.

Bass completed the weapons court within a week. Mentors working with him described him as a quiet leader.

"People look up to you as a leader and its for good reasons because you do lead," one mentor said.

Bass now wants to go to college and pursue a career in graphic design. He is also a new father of a 3-month-old baby boy, who got to hit the gavel in the courtroom as his dad graduated.

