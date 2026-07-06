Team USA fans carry Fourth of July patriotism into World Cup match against Belgium

With the Fourth of July behind them, Team USA soccer fans in Lansing say their patriotic energy is not fading ahead of Monday's World Cup match against Belgium.

Lansing-area Team USA fans gathered Sunday at Ozone's Brewhouse ahead of Monday's World Cup match against Belgium

Fans say the Fourth of July holiday amplified their support for the national team

One fan said Team USA's cohesion on the field is something Americans should model off it

WATCH: Lansing fans rally behind Team USA ahead of Belgium match

Lansing fans rally behind Team USA ahead of Belgium match

Fans gathered Sunday at Ozone's Brewhouse to watch and discuss the tournament, including longtime Team USA supporter Dave Goodman.

"Anybody that's watching the games, watching and following it is coming together," Goodman said. "Even if you don't watch it, you know hey, it's still there."

Goodman said his support for the team is straightforward.

"It's my country so it's my team and I hope they win it all," he said.

Fan Sydney Dodson said rooting for Team USA carries meaning beyond soccer.

"I think it's really cool to be able to root for a team and be patriotic about that," Dodson said.

Dodson added that the team's on-field chemistry is something she believes Americans can look to as an example.

"I think it's something to really celebrate, especially because the US team is so cohesive, and I feel like they really work well together," Dodson said. "I think that we should really model that in the US."

Fans said they plan to be in front of their televisions Monday for the match against Belgium.

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