Teachers give Sexton High School graduates a special parade

LANSING, Mich. — A group of J.W. Sexton High School faculty members hit the road Wednesday to make sure all their graduating seniors know they care.

It’s a congratulatory caravan set up to wish Sexton graduates well on this new chapter in their lives.

A makeshift parade of about 15 cars and trucks, most of them decorated to congratulate graduating seniors, made its way through Lansing.

Mariah Brodie is one of the seniors who got a special visit from the caravan. Brodie says her senior year wasn’t easy but today’s gesture goes a long way.

“It was kind of exciting and it was nice of them to support us. Cause it's been a tough year, I’m not gonna lie," Brodie said.

Students at Sexton have not been in the classrooms but learning remotely. Not having that human contact was a challenge for some students.

“I wanted the social part. I missed being around the people, being around my friends, and all that. So it was kind of hard not having the emotional support of having your friends around to help you," Brodie said.

That doesn't surprise Sexton Principal Daniel Boggan. He says that’s the main reason why this parade was put together.

“Every year we’re celebrating our seniors and them graduating. We haven’t seen them all year and we wanted to come out and give them a sign of Big Reds do Big things," Boggan said.

The caravan was created last year because of the pandemic, he said, but it will be a permanent event moving forward.

About 40 faculty members from the school are participating. They planned to stop at about 70 homes to congratulate every single graduate.

