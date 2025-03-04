Tax Season: United Way's tax preparation mobile unit offers free assistance to households making under $67,000

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance tax preparation mobile unit began to hit the roads of Greater Lansing in February of 2025.

The mobile unit has offices for the volunteer tax professionals ready to help households who make $67,000 or less file their taxes free of charge.

The VITA tax preparation mobile unit has been making stops at the Capital Area District Library locations across Lansing

The VITA Tax Prep Mobile Unit will be at the branches on the following Mondays: South Lansing - Mar 10 and Mar 31, Downtown Lansing: Feb 24, Mar 17, Apr 7 and Foster: Mar 3, Mar 24, Apr 14

In the attached story, I spoke with Michele Strasz with United Way about how many neighbors they have assisted and how people can schedule an appointment

It's tax season and tax preparation can be an expensive task for some of our neighbor, but the VITA mobile tax unit is making its way through Lansing to provide some financial relief.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here at Foster Community Center with a look at how they're helping.

"I started my own business in 1998 and I have not looked back," said Greg.

Greg owns a business washing windows across my Lansing neighborhood and while he says he loves being self-employed.

"I've been able to possibly give somebody a job over the years and I have done that," Greg said.

Tax season is one of the more difficult times as a business owner.

"I worry more about people who make less than me," he said.

Whether you're self-employed or not, Greg recognizes the money it takes to file your taxes each year and so does United Way.

"Usually somewhere in the range of $150 to $300 depending on how much you owe and that's a lot of money," said Michele Strasz. United Way Director of Community Impact.

Michele Strasz told me that this is why United Way created their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, also known as VITA, tax preparation mobile unit.

It's a unit with up to 3 tax professionals ready to help households who make $67,000 or less file their taxes free of charge.

"You will need to bring in your tax information, social security, if you have back taxes they can set up an additional appointment to do that as well," Strasz said.

Since the beginning of February, the mobile unit has been making its way to locations across Lansing

"We annually serve about 5,000 people in the Greater Lansing area and we know we are not reaching everyone who is eligible," Strasz continued.

I caught up with the unit at Foster Community Center for what the tax experts said was a busy day of getting taxes filed and getting neighbors their refunds back as soon as possible.

Something that tax filers like Greg say is crucial in today's economy.

"That's money in your pocket that you can go and spend in the community to buy essentials you might need whether it's a new car or clothes for your kids," Strasz said.

The VITA mobile unit's next stop is the South Lansing Capital Area District Library.

