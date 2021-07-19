Tatse in Lansing will feature American food with African flair

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing foodies will get the chance to experience something new starting this weekend when a new ghost kitchen opens up here inside the Allen Neighborhood Center.

Tatse will feature African cuisine with an American twist.

Its owner, Taiwo Adeleye, is originally from Nigeria and says he learned to love food from two of his grandmas.

“I spent most of my time visiting both of them, living with both of them which is the basis of where I learned my cooking from and where I go the cooking and community interaction,” Adeleye said.

Tatse’s menu is inspired by Taiwo’s experiences here in the States. He says he had to find foods similar to the ones he was used to at home and, in doing that, came up with what he calls an "infusion" concept.

Tatse American African Eats

“We take the American food, we take the African food, we bring it together we infuse it and present it to you. In doing this, we do it with local sources. We do it with clean and fresh organic bowls of food,” Adeleye said.

Taiwo says his ghost kitchen will operate out of the Allen Neighborhood Center on Saturdays and Sundays for the dinner crowd, with the hope of expanding to more days and times.

He says he’s expecting his jollof rice to be the crowd-pleaser.

It’s a dish cooked all over the African continent using rice, a tomato base and a protein like beef or goat.

“We have two main jollof rice in Africa. One is Nigeria, the other is Ghana. So I said the other one because it is the second to the best. So the best is in Nigeria. So we cook the best jollof rice in Africa,” said Adeleye.

Tatse American African Eats opens Saturday at 4 p.m.

