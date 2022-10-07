Watch Now
Table Talk: On the road with Turner-Dodge House

Table Talk: On the road at Turner-Dodge House
Josh Carter, WSYM, 2022.
Mikayla Temple, Tianna Jenkins, Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter take Table Talk on the road at Turner-Dodge House this week!
Posted at 12:13 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 12:13:27-04

LANSING, Mich. — Morning anchors Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins, and photographers Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter hit the road with Table Talk this week at Turner-Dodge House to talk about its history, events and to get to the bottom of the haunted house rumors!

Turner-Dodge House will be hosting a Ghostly Night at Turner-Dodge on Friday, Oct. 28 with Haunted Mitten podcast.

If you're looking for more information on Turner-Dodge's history, check out Pioneers, Reformers & Millionaires by Elizabeth A. Homer.

