Table Talk: On the road with Turner-Dodge House

LANSING, Mich. — Morning anchors Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins, and photographers Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter hit the road with Table Talk this week at Turner-Dodge House to talk about its history, events and to get to the bottom of the haunted house rumors!
Turner-Dodge House will be hosting a Ghostly Night at Turner-Dodge on Friday, Oct. 28 with Haunted Mitten podcast.
If you're looking for more information on Turner-Dodge's history, check out Pioneers, Reformers & Millionaires by Elizabeth A. Homer.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.