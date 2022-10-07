Table Talk: On the road with Turner-Dodge House

LANSING, Mich. — Morning anchors Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins, and photographers Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter hit the road with Table Talk this week at Turner-Dodge House to talk about its history, events and to get to the bottom of the haunted house rumors!

Turner-Dodge House will be hosting a Ghostly Night at Turner-Dodge on Friday, Oct. 28 with Haunted Mitten podcast.

If you're looking for more information on Turner-Dodge's history, check out Pioneers, Reformers & Millionaires by Elizabeth A. Homer.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook