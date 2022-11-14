Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Table Talk: On the road Capital Region International Airport

Table Talk hits the road this week going to the Capital Region International Airport to get tips for the upcoming busy travel season!
Table Talk: On the road at Capital Region International Airport
Posted at 9:43 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 09:43:13-05

LANSING, Mich. — Join morning anchors Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins and chief photographer Russell Shellberg as they take Table Talk on the road to the Capital Region International Airport to give you tips for the upcoming holiday travel season!

Watch the full segment in the video player above.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
Isabella Martin, Multimedia Journalist

Isabella Martin

3:46 PM, May 05, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins & Isabella Martin

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter