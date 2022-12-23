Watch Now
Table Talk: On the road at The Fledge with Punks for Lunch

Josh Carter, WSYM, 2022.
Table Talk hosts Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins pictured with Julia Miller from Punks with Lunch.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 12:16:17-05

LANSING, Mich. — Join morning anchors and Table Talk hosts Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins along with Photographers Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter as they take the table on the road to The Fledge to talk to Julia Miller from Punks With Lunch about the importance of helping people in need not just around the holidays, but all year round!

