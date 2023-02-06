Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Table Talk: On the road at Summit Comics for alternative Valentine's Day gift ideas

Table Talk hits the road prepping for Valentine’s Day going to Summit Comics in downtown Lansing for alternative gift and date night ideas!
Table Talk: On the road at Summit Comics for alternative Valentines Day gift ideas
Posted at 10:06 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 10:06:40-05

LANSING, Mich. — Joining morning anchors and Table Talk hosts Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins along with photographers Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter as they take the table on the road to Summit Comics for alternative Valentine’s Day gift and date ideas.

Watch the segment in the video player above.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
Isabella Martin, Multimedia Journalist

Isabella Martin

3:46 PM, May 05, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins & Isabella Martin

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter