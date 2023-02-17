Table Talk: On the road at Quality Dairy Bakery for Paczki

LANSING, Mich. — Join Table Talk host Mikayla Temple and Russell Shellberg, filling in for Tianna this week, along with photographer Josh Carter as they get a look at how Quality Dairy Bakery gets paczki ready for Fat Tuesday!

