Table Talk: On the road at Quality Dairy Bakery for Paczki

LANSING, Mich. — Join Table Talk host Mikayla Temple and Russell Shellberg, filling in for Tianna this week, along with photographer Josh Carter as they get a look at how Quality Dairy Bakery gets paczki ready for Fat Tuesday!
