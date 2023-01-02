Watch Now
Table Talk: On the road at 24 Karat Talent Studios for a New Year’s Eve celebration

LANSING, Mich. — Join morning anchors and Table Talk hosts Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins along with photographer Josh Carter as they go to 24 Karat Talent Studios in Lansing to learn about their modeling classes, family and New Year’s Eve masquerade ball!

