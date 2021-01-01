I’m Mikayla Hyman, a producer for Fox 47 News. I am so excited to bring you the stories happening right here in your community.

I cut right across Lake Erie from Buffalo to Lansing to begin my career. The only thing I love more than the Buffalo Bills and chicken wings is storytelling. My passion is bringing people the answers they need to know and the stories they want to hear.

When I am not in the newsroom you can catch me trying new restaurants, binging '80s movies or online shopping.