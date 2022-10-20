Watch Now
Table Talk: How to Halloween

Table Talk sits down with Jerry Jodloski and Michelle Weir, organizers of this weekends family friendly How to Halloween event!
Posted at 10:40 AM, Oct 20, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Our morning news anchor Mikayla Temple sat down with Jerry Jodloski and Michelle Wier, the event director and event manager of the How to Halloween event, to talk about the upcoming event.

How to Halloween will take place at the Lansing Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-23.

Watch the segment in the video player above.

