Table Talk: How to Halloween

LANSING, Mich. — Our morning news anchor Mikayla Temple sat down with Jerry Jodloski and Michelle Wier, the event director and event manager of the How to Halloween event, to talk about the upcoming event.

How to Halloween will take place at the Lansing Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-23.

Watch the segment in the video player above.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook