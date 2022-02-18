Sweet Encounter Bakery & Cafe officially opens in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — When you walk by the Knapp's Center building in downtown Lansing, you might catch a whiff of something sweet. Those smells are thanks to Nikki Thompson Frazier's new storefront for Sweet Encounter Bakery and Cafe.

“People love our caramel apple cream cheese bars they are amazing,” said Thompson Frazier. “I’m originally from Indiana and I have been baking since I was literally probably eight years old. I love all things food, all things treats and sweets.”

When Thompson Frazier's daughters began suffering from food allergies, she started making food they could enjoy.

“I started this business because of my two daughters who have food allergies and I wanted them to enjoy all of the classic dishes that I loved when I was a kid,” Thompson Frazier said.

She opened her bakery in 2015, operating out of the Allen Neighborhood Center's kitchen.

Eight months ago, she entered Lansing's 'Built to Last' competition, beating 23 other businesses for the grand prize.

“It has been a great opportunity because they have provided us with a lot of different resources and opportunities in the community," Thompson Frazier said. "One, this rent free space, but two, Redhead design helped us redesign our logo.”

Now she has a permanent space.

“This means the world because we have everything under one roof so we have our kitchen in here, we have our area for our cooking classes and we have the area for our cafe,” Thompson Frazier said.

“Come encounter the best because you will definitely have a sweet encounter."

Sweet Encounter Bakery & Cafe is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thompson Frazier said they'll offer specials some days and those will be posted on their social media pages.

