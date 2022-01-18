Suspect in Lansing double homicide turns himself in to police

LANSING, Mich. — Brion Reynolds, who is accused of shooting and killing the mother his children and her mother last year, turned himself in to Lansing police today.

Reynolds has been charged with two counts of open murder, three counts of assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges for the Sept. 16 shooting that killed Alexis Brown and her mother, Michelle Roper at a home in the 1200 block of West Michigan Avenue.

A 6-year-old boy was also injured in the shooting.

On the day of the shooting, Reynolds paid Gavin Anspach $20 to give him a ride to Brown's house, where he was supposed to be picking up the children he and Brown share, according to testimony from a Lansing police detective.

Anspach told police he saw Reynolds carrying a .40 caliber handgun in his front pocket and that Reynolds put a rifle in the tailgate of the truck saying, "You know how her family is."

Anspach told police he remembers Reynolds running into the house and shooting and, when he came out, he didn't stop.

Reynolds grabbed the rifle out of the truck and shot at the house several times, he said.

A friend of Brown's interviewed by police said Brown, her mother, children and one of her friends ran to the back of the house with Reynolds on their tail, continuing to shoot.

Anspach and Reynolds drove away with two of Reynold's and Brown's children. They dropped off the girls, who are 3 and 4, with Reynolds sister, Monea Reynolds.

Monea Reynolds told the police she took the girls to her mother's house and drove to Perry to pick up her brother. She said she drove him back to Lansing to turn himself in, but he got out of the car.

Reynolds was on the run for months.

Anspach and Monea Reynolds have been charged with being accessories after the fact to a felony.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook