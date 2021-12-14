Suspect charged in Lansing shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl and injured a baby

LANSING, Mich. — A 17-year-old Lansing boy has been charged with murder in the Friday shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old girl and injured three others, including a 10-week-old boy.
Lemmie Edward Jones also faces charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police were called to the area of Miller Road and Cedar Street at 4:21 a.m. Friday and found three teenagers inside a car with gunshot wounds and an injured 10-week-old boy.
Arianna Christina Delacruz, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old woman, 16-year-old boy and the infant boy were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Jones is scheduled to appear in 54-A District Court in front of Judge Stacia Buchanan on Dec. 22 for a probable cause conference.
He has been denied bond.
