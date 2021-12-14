Suspect charged in Lansing shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl and injured a baby

LANSING, Mich. — A 17-year-old Lansing boy has been charged with murder in the Friday shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old girl and injured three others, including a 10-week-old boy.

Lemmie Edward Jones also faces charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police were called to the area of Miller Road and Cedar Street at 4:21 a.m. Friday and found three teenagers inside a car with gunshot wounds and an injured 10-week-old boy.

Arianna Christina Delacruz, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old woman, 16-year-old boy and the infant boy were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Jones is scheduled to appear in 54-A District Court in front of Judge Stacia Buchanan on Dec. 22 for a probable cause conference.

He has been denied bond.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook