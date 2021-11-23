Suspect arraigned in Fabulous Acres double shooting

LANSING, Mich. — A 33-year-old Detroit man was arraigned today on charges of assault with intent to murder in connection with a double shooting in Lansing's Fabulous Acres neighborhood.

Karl Alphonso Lockridge III is facing three charges of assault with intent to murder as well as a charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, fleeing a police officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He's accused of shooting a 33-year-old woman and 20-year-old man on Monday afternoon.

Police also say he led an Ingham County sheriff's deputy on a short chase after the deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle he was driving. Lockridge crashed into another vehicle at Ottawa Street and North Walnut Street and was taken into custody.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and police described their injuries as not life threatening.

Lockridge is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on Dec. 2 in 54-A District court in front of Judge Kristen Simmons.

