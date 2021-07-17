Summit Comics just got a little bit bigger

LANSING, Mich. — Summit Comics and Games celebrated the expansion of their storefront on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 216. S. Washington Square in downtown.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The newly expanded side holds games and other collectible items.

Store Manager Matthew Hunt said they bought their store in December and decided to expand.

"For the last six months, we've been working on putting a hole in the wall and opening it up and expanding," Hunt said. "We went from 1,800 square foot to 4,500 square foot."

The Summit Comics & Games expansion was made possible by a Match on Main Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Downtown Lansing Inc., local grant support through the City of Lansing. Hunt said the support from the community during the pandemic also contributed to their expansion and helped them stay open.

"When we first shut down we had customers call and ask 'hey we know we can't come in and buy stuff can we buy gift cards," Hunt said. "That April and May it was amazing how many people called. They wanted to make sure they had a comic book store in town."

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Hunt said the comic book store has something for everyone.

Summit not only doubled the size of their storefront, but they were able to update plumbing, improve the layout of their store, replace flooring, add capacity and display areas for their product lines, and update signage to incorporate the enhanced space.

Hunt said he's grateful for the community support and encourages everyone to check out the new storefront.

"Next month, August 14, is free comic book day," Hunt said. "You get four free comics per person. We have a different selection of titles you'll be able to grab from."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook