LANSING, Mich — After months of anticipation and renovation, the newly transformed Fish Ladder Music Park officially welcomed visitors Friday night with its first concert ahead of the summer season.

The newly renovated Fish Ladder Music Park officially opened Friday night with its first summer concert, drawing residents and visitors to Lansing’s Old Town riverfront.

Attendees enjoyed live music, food trucks, and a first look at the revamped park, which now features new amenities and gathering spaces.

Community foundation leaders say the project focused on improving activation, safety, and maintenance to support more events and strengthen the riverfront experience.

Organizers expect a busy summer ahead, with additional concerts and events planned through the Lansing Riverfront community calendar.

WATCH: Summer starts at Fish Ladder Music Park with opening night concert

Summer starts at Fish Ladder Music Park with opening night concert

The grand opening celebration brought together community members, live music, food trucks, and families eager to experience the revitalized riverfront destination in Lansing's Old Town district.

For Lansing resident Steven Bowe, the changes came as a surprise.

“I didn’t even know they were renovating it, and I came back—I haven’t been there in a while and now I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s insane,’” Bowe said.

Originally from Kalamazoo, Bowe moved to Lansing after college and says the park has already earned a place on his list of favorite summer destinations.

“There’s swings and everything. It’s a good place to spend your time,” he said.

The concert marked the first performance on the stage at the newly renovated park, a project community leaders hope will transform the riverfront into a hub for recreation and events.

Jessica Donahue, who has followed the project closely through her work with the Capital Region Community Foundation, said the focus has been on creating a welcoming and active community space.

“We’re really focusing on activation, safety, and maintenance of the riverfront park so that we can bring more events like this,” Donahue said.

She added that collaboration with local organizations played a key role in bringing the project to life.

“We’ve worked very closely with the Old Town Commercial Association and businesses here. We’re just really excited to see this space revamped,” she said.

Asya Lawrence

Visitors attending the Riverfront Celebration enjoyed a first look at the completed improvements while taking in live entertainment and local food vendors.

Among them was Jessica Wright, who attended with her niece and nephew.

“They love the openness, that they can touch things, run around, dance, just have fun and be kids,” Wright said.

The concert series continues through the weekend, but organizers say Friday’s event is just the beginning of a busy summer season along Lansing’s riverfront.

Residents can find information about upcoming events and activities by visiting Lansing Riverfront’s community calendar at lansingriverfront.org.

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