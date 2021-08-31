Students at Lansing elementary school will get free backpacks filled with supplies

LANSING, Mich. — Some students in need at Willow Elementary in Lansing will get a free backpack filled with supplies this week.

The giveaway is taking place on Wednesday.

The effort is being coordinated by the AT&T Pioneers, which includes current and former employees as well as retirees.

The organization is giving away over 2,000 backpacks across the state.

Each backpack will include critically needed school supplies like pens, pencils and folders.

