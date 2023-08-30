Staying safe during a tornado: Tips from the Ingham County Sheriff's Office

LANSING, Mich. — Over the past few weeks, tornadoes in Mid-Michigan have definitely made their mark.

First it was Perry. The small city was hit with an EF-1 tornado.

Then, just weeks later, an EF-2 tornado blew through Williamston and Webberville, causing a lot of damage.

While we can’t prevent tornadoes from happening, there is a way to make sure you remain safe.

Captain Andrew Daenzer with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said tornado safety starts with preparation.

“Preparation for your household,” he said. “So make sure you have water and flashlights and things you really need to make sure you can survive in the house for a few days if need.”

Once the tornado actually hits, Daenzer said it’s important that you know where to go in your house. These places are called “safety shelter” locations.

“Get to the lowest level of your house, stay away from windows,” Daenzer said. “The best places to go are small rooms with concealed walls.”

Daezner said if you’re on the road when the tornado hits, stay in your vehicle, and once the tornado has passed, be sure to be careful with clean up.

“There are downed wires that may be out, so we want folks to be careful with clean up and coming across these kinds of things,” he said.

To track tornadoes in our area, you could sign up for Capital Area Ingham County alerts, by clicking here.

