State of Fitness is moving to Lansing, thanks to Gillespie Group

LANSING, Mich. — The building at 154 south Larch St. in Lansing used to be home to a sign store called Stamprite, but it's been vacant for two years. Very soon, however, it will once again serve a purpose for two businesses—one of which is a gym you may already know.

State of Fitness opened in Meridian Township almost 13 years ago, but owner Justin Grinnell said he's ready for a change of scenery.

"Through a lot of different looking in Meridian Township, in Lansing, we just felt this was the best fit for us—teaming up with the Gillespie Group," Grinnell said.

Lauren Shields 2022 Owner of State of Fitness, Justin Grinnell

Grinnell will be renting his space in the stadium district from the Gillespie Group.

"We don't have a fitness user in the area, so it kind of gave him that edge," Gillespie Group's director of marketing, Ashley Brzezinski said.

Lauren Shields 2022 Gillespie Group's director of marketing, Ashley Brzezinski

"This is something we just couldn't pass up. I'm a hometown kid from Lansing and so the thought of having a gym in Lansing is just amazing," Grinnell said. "You know, there's not a lot of gyms in the downtown area and we felt we were really filling a need to help grow and develop the stadium district and downtown Lansing as a whole."

"The way the stadium district is developing and just growing this—and being right here where obviously you see the traffic, how busy it is," Brzezinski said. "It's great exposure for any tenant coming in, but it's also—we have access to all the downtown Lansing and stadium district residents here."

The new State of Fitness will open Nov. 1, with "all top-of-the-line, brand new equipment," Grinnell said.

Lauren Shields 2022 This is the part of the building that State of Fitness will be renting from Gillespie Group.

"One thing we will bring is something called an InBody. It is a scanner that can give you a lot of feedback about your metrics in your body," Grinnell said. "You're going to walk in and not think it's a gym. You're going to be like, 'What is this place?'"

Gillespie Group cannot announce who the other tenant will be, yet.

