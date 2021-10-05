State championship foosball tournament coming to Lansing with $10,000 in prizes

LANSING, Mich. — A champion foosball player wants to share his love for the game.

Michael Stahl is organizing a state championship foosball tournament in Lansing later this month, hoping to bring in enough to give out $10,000 in prizes.

The tournament plans are based on 125 players showing up.

"Fifteen bucks per event is for beginners. And then I think it's up to about 50 bucks for the pro masters," Stahl said.

Stahl himself is an experienced player.

"I've got a semi pro national title. I took third at the World Cup in France a couple times in the junior division when I was like, 16," he said.

Foosball was already part of his life before he was even born.

"My dad was a pro player back in the '90s. My mom and dad actually won the open mixed event at the Michigan state championships in '96," Stahl said. "She was eight months pregnant with me at the time, which was pretty cool."

Stahl, who lives in Charlotte, grew up with the same passion as his parents.

He says the sport isn't as popular as it once was, but he's hopeful that the tournament will help bring the game back to life in the Lansing area.

The event is open to all ages, anyone can enter the contest. It will take place at the Causeway Bay Hotel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24. For more information click here.

