Stadium District Biggby labeled a hostile work environment after majority of staff quit

LANSING, Mich. — The majority of the staff at the Biggby coffee shop in Lansing's Stadium District quit on the same day, saying the store was a hostile work environment.

"Our management would verbally abuse us, by yelling at us being really mean the way they would correct us," said Jennifer Escobar, a former Biggby employee.

Escobar and five other employees quit on Wednesday.

Former store Leader Morgan Kreck said in a statement that, "Getting screamed at everyday it made me scared going into work not knowing what to expect."

Kreck says shewas one of many employees who were constantly yelled at and even cursed at by store owner Mohamed Shetiah.

Yelling wasn't the only issue. Former employees said short staffing led to long hours and lonely closing shifts.

"There were definitely times where I would clock out by 6:30 p.m., but still finished closing until 7, 7:30 p.m to make sure everything was finished," said former Assistant Manager Ryan Hicks. He told Fox 47 there were nights when he was alone for up to three hours.

"I had about four days of training. And then I was immediately expected close alone. And, you know, that was just kind of normal," he said.

Fox 47 reached out to Shetiah for a statement, but he did not respond.

