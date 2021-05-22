Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

St. Vincent children's home operations paused due to staffing and licensing issues

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.
St. Vincent is suspending operations in it's children home facilities due to staff and licensing issues.
St. Vincent Catholic Charities
Posted at 8:35 PM, May 21, 2021
LANSING TWP., Mich. — St. Vincent Catholic Charities is suspending all operations at its children's home due to staffing and licensing issues.

The home provides counseling and other services to children between the ages of five and 17 who suffer from abuse and neglect.

St. Vincent Catholic Charities
St. Vincent is suspending operations in their children's home.

The agency decided to pause operations to revamp staff recruiting and retention efforts.

"St. Vincent’s made the decision to voluntarily pause its Children’s Home to ensure the training and education for their staff that better meets the needs for the children in their care," said St. Vincent spokesperson Andrea Bitely.

Bitely also said St. Vincent's has seen a higher-than-normal turnover rate this last year.

"The challenges faced over the last year have made it clear to St. Vincent’s leadership that a temporary pause in programming is necessary to properly provide the highest quality of care, the best and safest environment, and the right forms of management for both the children and their staff," said Bitely.

St. Vincent Catholic Charities
St. Vincent's is working with the MDHHS to relocate the children in their care.

The Catholic charity is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to relocate the children in their care.

They are still determining the next steps with staff members and working to create a training program to move forward.

Bitely said there is no specific timeline as to when St. Vincent's will resume full operations.

