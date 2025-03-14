Spring comes early as 29th Lansing Home & Garden Show gets underway

The 29th Lansing Home & Garden Show kicked off the four-day event on Thursday

Hundreds of vendors come out to showcase their services to potential customers

Video shows a show manager telling us how much the event has grown and how it impacts local businesses

Spring has sprung early as the 29th Lansing Home & Garden Show gets underway at the MSU Pavilion in East Lansing.

The event brings more than 250 vendors into the pavilion for businesses to showcase their services to potential customers.

Landscape Development in DeWitt has been at the event every year since it started according to owner Michael Stevens.

"The flowers. The smell. It brings you to spring," Stevens said.

Many of the businesses don't own storefronts so the show can be their only opportunity to expand its reach says senior show manager Carolyn Alt.

"We bring them together. Our goal is to connect in-person so they can have face-to-face, actual relationship conversations," Alt said.

Stevens, who bought his business 35 years ago, says he's been able to stay in business despite not having a social media presence.

"This is our only advertising," Stevens said. "We do this show and this is more than we need."

Stevens also says that many customers don't sign up for services right away. Just like a flower, a business takes time and care to grow.

"We'll be getting people that seen our show four years ago. They took a brochure," Stevens said. "People remember."

The event is happening everyday through Sunday.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 and $5 for children ages six to 14. Children under the age five can get in free.

On Saturday, the show will host a Family Day where kids 15 & under get in for free.

The show will have 250 vendors and numbers cooking, building and gardening demonstrations throughout the weekend.

