Spirit of Children program donates costumes, goodie bags for Halloween to Sparrow Hospital

LANSING, Mich. — A large amount of joy was spread at Sparrow Hospital Thursday where event staff partnered with Spirit Halloween to give children costumes, candy and smiles.

"We have a ton of different costumes from superheroes, Star Wars, all the way down to Disney princesses," said Kristina Mattoney, the district manager of Spirit Halloween. "And then the company, also from our vendors, they get little accessories and bags, little activity books for the kids. We just try to do as much as we can to keep them occupied while they're in the hospital."

Since 2007, Spirit Halloween has been collecting costumes and goodie bags for 143 hospitals nationwide. The program hopes to make the hospital stay more comfortable.

Sparrow is one of three hospitals in Michigan participating in this program. If you'd like to donate, click here.

