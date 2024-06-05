SPENDING CASH: Michigan Works offers summer job opportunities to youth

Governor Whitmer proclaimed June 2024 as Youth Employment Month

About 250,000 Michigan youth are expected to get summer jobs

In collaboration with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Wage and Hour and Workforce Development Divisions, Michigan Works is offering a young professionals initiative

In the attached story, you'll hear from Michigan Works leaders about the variety of professional opportunities available to Michigan Youth

The state of Michigan has provided resources and information about youth employment and Michigan Works! youth program will begin next week

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

During the summer, many teens across our neighborhoods are joining the job search, and with Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaiming June as Youth Employment Month local agencies are assisting with applications.

"We estimate about 250,000 young people to participate in the labor market this summer," said Erin Walker with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity

But where?

Summer jobs are typically associated with retail and restaurants, but this year, local businesses

"Local dental hygienist and our local fire safety officials," said Nick Chaffin with Michigan Works!

and government agencies

"Supportive services such as assistance with transportation, child care, equipment needed for jobs, testing needed for certain jobs, clothes" Walker continued

are making their youth opportunities known.

From agriculture to manufacturing to healthcare and beyond; Partnerships across the state like the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Michigan Works! are promoting summer jobs with skills that will be carried on past the summer

"We're going to give them information on the local labor market, how to seek for work, how to interview, how to make good impressions, were going to help them with their resumes so were really preparing them so they have to soft skills to go out into the workforce"

