Speedway on Lansing's east side robbed twice in 4 days

LANSING, Mich. — A Speedway gas station on Lansing's east side has been robbed twice in the last four days.

The first robbery at the Speedway in the 1900 block of East Michigan Avenue happened on Saturday. When officers arrived at 7:50 a.m., the suspect had fled the scene, according to a press release from the Lansing Police Department.

Officers were told the suspect entered the store with a gun, went to the counter and demanded money. The suspect was wearing a MSU face mask.

The second robbery happened on Tuesday. The suspect went into the store, flashed a gun and demanded money, which he was given before fleeing the store. He was gone by the time police arrived on the scene at 7:40 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 30 and 40, wearing a long sleeve black hoodie and black mask.

No one was hurt during either incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing police at (517) 483-4600 or contact Michigan State Police Trooper Benjamin Rowell at Benjamin.rowell@lansingmi.gov.

